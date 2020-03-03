Pierce College Nursing Program Ranked #2 in Washington

RegisteredNursing.org has ranked Pierce College‘s nursing program second in Washington with a score of 97.12 (out of a possible 100) points.

From the website, “Washington students looking for a quality ADN program option can enroll in Pierce College’s associate degree pathway. The program admits students to this 2-year degree option every other fall quarter. The comprehensive curriculum includes courses in Human Anatomy & Physiology, Medical/Surgical Nursing, Nursing Skills in Complex-Chronic Illnesses, and much more. A minimum of 110 credits is required to complete the program.”