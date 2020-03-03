New Berkeley Street overpass opens to travelers

LAKEWOOD – Monday morning at 5 a.m., design-build contractor Atkinson Construction opened the new Berkeley Street overpass and Interstate 5 ramps to travelers after successfully building the connection to the Madigan Army Medical Center gate.

The new overpass, which now carries travelers above the railroad, features two lanes in each direction between the on- and off-ramps, and a wide shared use path.

Over the weekend, crews used 12,000 yards of material to build the connection from the new overpass to Jackson Avenue. This week, crews will continue to adjust the signal timing and bring all ramp meters back online.

Northbound I-5 ramp closure remains in place through March 16

One closure that will remain in place until Monday, March 16 is the left turn to northbound I-5 from Tillicum or Camp Murray. Crews need two more weeks to build the ramp connection so it matches the new elevated profile of the adjacent ramps and overpass.

During the closure, travelers going to northbound I-5 from Tillicum will detour using the Thorne Lane interchange.

Detour maps are available on the project web page.

This work is part of a project designed to add capacity to I-5 through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord corridor.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.