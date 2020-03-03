N. 1st Street closes between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue for track installation

N. 1st Street is closed between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue in both directions to install track, beginning on March 2. The track installation process will take about 10 weeks. During this time, crews will install two sets of tracks, the platform for the Stadium District station, and new sidewalks and driveways. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Division Avenue and S. J Street intersection will be closed for utility work on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please follow detours on I St., N. 3rd St., 6th Ave., and MLK Jr. Way.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th Street to S. 15th Street, the contractor is installing track. Crews plan to lay asphalt on Wednesday, March 4, which will close MLK Jr. Way in both directions between S. 16th St. and S. 19th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. After the asphalt work is completed, the contractor will open MLK Jr. Way between S. 18th St. to S. 16th St. to two-way traffic. Crews plan to install underground electrical vaults between S. 15th St. and S. 14th St. as soon as March 5.

In other areas on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing stormwater structures at S. 13th Street and underground utilities near S. 3rd Street. On Division Avenue, crews are installing foundations for Link power poles between Yakima Avenue and I Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 13th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of March 3

Where

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue and J Street – intersection closure on March 7 and 8.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure. Full street closure on March 4 for paving.

S. 17th Street west and east of MLK Jr. Way to the alleys – intersection closure.

S. 16th St. west to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 14th St. —southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

Division Avenue at Yakima Avenue – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.