Lakewood’s 2020 Stormwater Management Program Update

The City of Lakewood is updating its Stormwater Management Program that will continue to guide efforts to further improve the water quality of our City’s stormwater discharges.

The program is part of the City’s compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit or NPDES, which is a requirement of the federal Clean Water Act.

The program establishes the local regulations, maintenance and administrative procedures, and educational and outreach programs that the City will continue to act upon to address and reduce pollution from stormwater discharges. The Washington State Department of Ecology administers the program in our state.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on Lakewood’s Draft 2020 Stormwater Management Program. Hard copies are available for review at the Public Works Engineering Department, 2nd floor, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Send written comments to:

Attn: 2020 Stormwater Management Program Update

Public Works Engineering Dept.

City of Lakewood

6000 Main St. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Email comments should be directed to gvigoren@cityoflakewood.us

Please submit comments by March 15, 2020.

For more information contact Greg Vigoren at (253) 983-7771.