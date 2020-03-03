Information regarding COVID-19 in Pierce County

Submitted by Doug Richardson, Pierce County Council Chair.

The Pierce County Council is aware of the concerns and questions raised by the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. As such, I want to provide the latest information to you.

I want to assure you Pierce County is actively working to protect our community. We are working closely with the experts at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.



At this point, Pierce County has no cases of COVID-19, but our region is experiencing more positive cases of the disease. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department advises us that the risk to Pierce County residents is increasing. That said, you can take steps to protect yourself and reduce the risk of spreading viruses including COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Simple steps to protect against COVID-19 also gives you some ideas to plan ahead.

Get more information at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus, which the Health Department regularly updates The page includes frequently asked questions. Sign up for public health updates at www.tpchd.org/notify.

These resources, along with Pierce County’s social media and webpage, will offer frequent updates. You can also contact my office if you have questions and concerns and I will work to get answers.

I understand this is challenging time, but if we stay informed, stay calm and are prepared we will successfully get through this together.