DTNW Presents Broadway Style Dance Workshop

Submitted by B. J. Coleman.

Dance Theatre Northwest will present a City Of Stars Dance Workshop on Sunday, March 8th from 1:30-3:30 PM. The dance training and performance workshop will incorporate Broadway style and partnering dance movements and techniques.

DTNW’s Oceana Thunder with Neil Alexander ~ Photo by Philander Eargle

The class is for multiple ages teen-adult and for multiple dance levels. A chance for you to learn a popular performance piece from the Dance Theatre Northwest Repertoire from DTNW’s Artistic Director Melanie Kirk-Stauffer and staff. Call 253-778-6534 or stop by during regular studio hours to register or to inquire about shoe and clothing requirements.

2 Hours $20