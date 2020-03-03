CPSD Promising Futures: Violette Soeung, Zyreal Oliver-Chandler and Valeria Gaspar

Our Promising Futures featured students this week are Harrison Preparatory School seniors Violette Soeung, Zyreal Oliver-Chandler and Valeria Gaspar.

All three have accepted admission to attend Pacific Lutheran University next year. “PLU is not too big and not to small,” Soeung said. “I think that will allow me to be really connected with the community.

Soeung plans to major in business and marketing at PLU. She is currently the co-President of the fashion club and senior secretary for the Harrison Prep leadership team.

Oliver-Chandler aspires to a career in musical theater. “I love the performing arts,” he said. “I want to teach theater to high school students.” He is a member of the Washington chapter of the International Thespians Society, an honor society for middle and high school theater students.

Gaspar plans to major in either criminal justice or business. She is a member of the national honor society, key club and theater club at Harrison Prep, and she plays soccer outside of school. “I really like the idea of working in criminal justice because it lets you help people,” she said.