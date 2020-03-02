University of Puget Sound Among Peace Corps’ Top 10 Volunteer-Producing Schools in 2020

The Peace Corps announced this week that University of Puget Sound ranked seventh among small schools on the agency’s list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020. Over the past 10 years, Puget Sound has consistently been named a top school. There are 12 Loggers currently volunteering in countries around the world.

“We are proud of Puget Sound’s long association with the Peace Corps and the ways in which our graduates contribute to addressing some of the most pressing issues around the globe,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “Service in the Peace Corps is a natural extension of Puget Sound’s mission to prepare students for leadership in a changing world, providing the opportunity to put their educations to work in immediate and meaningful ways to improve the lives of others.”

Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, more than 320 alumni from Puget Sound have served abroad as volunteers. Puget Sound offers a Peace Corps Prep program, housed in the Office of International Programs, to provide undergraduates with an opportunity to integrate coursework with hands-on experience and professional development to prepare them for international fieldwork and potential Peace Corps service.

The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. View the complete 2020 rankings of the top 25 schools in each category.