Thank you Fort Steilacoom Park volunteers

The February volunteer habitat restoration event at Fort Steilacoom Park saw a large crowd: 18 people came to help remove invasive species from the park.

Thank you to all the volunteers who came together to help rid the park of these invasive and non-native plants, which make it impossible for native species to thrive.

Want to get involved? The group meets the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to work at the park, one area at a time. They target invasive plants like ivy and scotch broom with the goal to eliminate it from the park.

This is a great opportunity to achieve community service hours and give back to the community while also meeting your neighbors.

The next meet up is Saturday, March 28, 2020. Meet at the tractor by the barns in Fort Steilacoom Park. Wear layers, bring water and snacks and a pair of leather gloves and pruners if you have them. Have questions? Contact Nikki York at nyork@cityoflakewood.us or 253-983-7887.