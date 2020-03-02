Taste of Indonesia at APCC – Learn to make Sota Ayam

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center will host Taste of Indonesia on March 7 at 11 am. Instructor will be Jaeny Desjardin.

Soto Ayam, an Indonesian version of chicken soup, is a clear herbal broth brightened by fresh turmeric and herbs, with skinny rice noodles buried in the bowl. It is served with a boiled egg, fried shallots, celery leaves and herbs, and is hearty enough for a meal.

Served with Es Kelapa Muda is a beverage made from chilled or iced coconut water, young coconut flesh and syrup. It is among the most popular beverages in Indonesia.

