Steilacoom Town Council March 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of February 18, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113110- #113118 in the amount of $150,648.00
- Approval of Claims Checks #113143 – #113190 in the amount of $239,315.31 and Manual Checks #113140 – #113141 in the amount of $15,435.00
- Re-appoint Susan Cable and Judy Bittenbender to Planning Commission (AB 2981)
- Presentation
- WSH Masterplan Proposal
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Alteration of Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 2979) (Resolution #1177)
- Action Items
- Alteration of Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 2979) (Resolution #1177)
- BNSF Railroad Depot Relocation Project (AB 2974)
- New Items
- Pierce Transit – Composition Review Meeting Delegate (AB 2980) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
