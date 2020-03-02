The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council March 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of February 18, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #113110- #113118 in the amount of $150,648.00
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #113143 – #113190 in the amount of $239,315.31 and Manual Checks #113140 – #113141 in the amount of $15,435.00
    4. Re-appoint Susan Cable and Judy Bittenbender to Planning Commission (AB 2981)
  4. Presentation
    1. WSH Masterplan Proposal
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Alteration of Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 2979) (Resolution #1177)
  7. Action Items
    1. Alteration of Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 2979) (Resolution #1177)
    2. BNSF Railroad Depot Relocation Project (AB 2974)
  8. New Items
    1. Pierce Transit – Composition Review Meeting Delegate (AB 2980) (*)
  9. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

