Over the past month, four newly promoted West Pierce Fire & Rescue chiefs were recognized and pinned with their new badges.

Congratulations to (shown left to right) Assistant Chiefs Ernst Hebeisen and Scott Adams, and Deputy Chiefs Hallie McCurdy and Mike Boltz.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue has seen quite a few retirements in recent years and 2020 was no different. Filling those positions means movement within the ranks and watching leadership evolve, making for an even stronger organization. While it is difficult to see anyone decide to leave, WFPR is excited for their next chapters in life.

WPFR is very proud of the hard work and dedication these individuals have shown and it has paid off as they step into their new roles. There is no doubt they will all excel in their new positions as they serve the community.

The post Local Leaders Promoted at West Pierce Fire & Rescue appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.