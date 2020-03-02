Gun Rights, Sex Education Topics of Lakewood Republican Women March 14 Meeting

Do you fully understand the bills being heard in Olympia on Gun Rights and Mandatory Comprehensive Sex Education? Join the Lakewood Republican Women (LRW) on March 14, 2020, from 10am—12pm at Youth and Community Center (YACC) 5401 112th St SW, Lakewood 98499 to learn more.

We have well versed individuals that can provide common language details on these two issues.

Jane Milhans, Bob Brown & Bob Lawrence—Gun Rights

Linda Siegel & Sharon Hanek—Comprehensive Sex Education

Please text Judy Lawrence at 253.209.8466 or email her at jlaw4july@comcast.net by March 11 if you will be attending. We need to know capacity to set up meeting area.