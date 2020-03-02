CPSD Staff Spotlight: Fawn Perez

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Meriwether Elementary School fifth grade teacher Fawn Perez. She is in her first year teaching at the school.

Meriwether fifth grade teacher Fawn Perez.

Fawn’s husband is in the Army, which keeps their family on the move. Washington became the 10th state she has lived in when they moved here last year. “The summer here was amazing,” she said. “It’s beautiful here, but I kind of miss snow.”

With her three children in elementary school, she wanted to find a career that could help her make a difference. She earned her teaching degree from University of Alaska-Fairbanks and started teaching four years ago.

“My teaching style is all about the personal relationships I build with students,” she said. “I connect with each student so that I know them on a personal level and understand what I can do to help them work hard and learn.”