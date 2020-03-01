RAGS 20/20: Envisioning a Future Free of Domestic Violence

Submitted by YWCA Pierce County RAGS Guild.

The 26th annual RAGS Wearable Art Sale and gallery competition will take place March 12–15, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma in Fife. This year’s theme focuses on the long commitment RAGS has made to reduce domestic violence in our community.

Since 1994, through its support for YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence programs and services, RAGS has:

Raised over $1.8 M

Exhibited over 600 different artists

Given over $26,000 in prize money

Served more than 25,000 visitors and shoppers

Presented 5,000 sq. ft. of marketplace and gallery

Beautiful jewelry, creative clothing, and distinctive accessories from more than 70 artists of local, regional, and national acclaim will be offered for sale at the RAGS boutique-style show. Besides its boutique-style “Marketplace” sale, RAGS also features a juried gallery of one-of-a-kind items, with the winners in several categories earning cash awards. Artist give one third of sales to RAGS to benefit the YWCA’s life-saving domestic violence intervention programs. During the 2019 YWCA Annual Celebration Luncheon, the RAGS Guild presented a check for $128,000, its largest donation to date. Unlike many other grants or donations, these funds are unrestricted, meaning the YWCA can use the money where it is needed most.

Run by an all-volunteer guild and supported by local businesses and individuals, 100 percent of RAGS proceeds go directly to the YWCA.

“What makes RAGS a distinctive event? The blend of art, fashion, shopping, and fundraising for an important cause,” explains RAGS chair Michelle Poitras. “Domestic violence is an all too familiar issue in our community,” adds Boynton. “All of us — loyal shoppers, inspired artists and committed volunteers — believe that it is important to fund programs offering hope to families affected by domestic violence. The RAGS event offers an opportunity to join hands for a cause combined with the fun experience of shopping for unique wearable fashions.”

The RAGS show is free and open to the public at Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, 1701 Alexander Ave. E., Fife WA 98424, just off Interstate 5 in Fife. Show hours are Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday, March 15, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. The weekend begins with a ticketed Gala preview event on Thursday, March 12. Tickets for the gala may be purchased for $80 at RAGSWearableArt.org.

For more information about the 25th annual RAGS Wearable Art Show, visit RAGSWearableArt.org, call the RAGS hotline at 253-272-4181, ext. 352.

YWCA Pierce County has been a community leader in domestic violence services for more than 40 years. After founding the state’s first domestic violence shelter in 1976, the YWCA has steadily expanded and enhanced a comprehensive menu of domestic violence services, offering clients real tools to change their lives through safety, healing, and empowerment. For more about YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence intervention programs, visit YWCApiercecounty.org.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma in Fife and its many philanthropic activities, visit www.larsonautomotivegroupcares.com/