Lakewood accepts Platinum Healthy Community Award for its Colonial Plaza

The city of Lakewood was awarded the Platinum Healthy Community Award from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department for its Colonial Plaza redevelopment project.

Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen accepts the Platinum Healthy Communities Award.





Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen accepted the award on behalf of the Lakewood City Council during the Pierce County Regional Council General Assembly meeting held on Feb. 20, 2020 at the Pierce County Skills Center.

The Healthy Communities Award recognizes local jurisdictions that make a special effort to influence the health of their communities.

The Colonial Plaza project was recognized because of its enhancement of the quality of life for Lakewood residents and visitors.

Formerly known as “Motor Avenue” the new stretch of roadway that opened in September 2019 incorporates modern/upscale urban design practices, leading to the creation of a vibrant and welcoming public gathering space with a park-like atmosphere.

It also provides a central gathering space in the Lakewood downtown area, and will be the site of the upcoming inaugural Lakewood Night Market, which kicks off April 17, 2020 and will be held the first and third Friday of the month through Oct. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m.

One particular point noted about the project by the health department: “This development is close to a mix of housing types. The plaza was not constructed in the most affluent part of town, rather a gem accessible to everyone by bus, biking and walking.

The Colonial Plaza has successfully transformed an outdated street design, with no curbs, gutters, sidewalks or landscaping, into a two-lane street, plaza and pedestrian promenade with 30 new trees and over 800 plants.”

The Lakewood City Council thanks the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department for the recognition and is excited to see the continued transformation of downtown with new business and uses, including the Lakewood Colonial Center next to Colonial Plaza.

View a video by PCTV of the event.