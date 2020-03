TCC concerts are free (though donations are always welcome) and start at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater (6501 S 19th St, Tacoma) unless otherwise noted. Upcoming concerts include:

8 p.m. March 2: Tacoma Brass Band Mini-Concert. The Tacoma Brass Band will give a 20-minute showcase of the music they’ll perform at the upcoming PNW Brass Festival.

March 4: TCC Choir Concert. Directed by Dr. Anne Lyman.

March 6: TCC Symphonic Band Concert.

March 14: TCC Jazz Band Concert.