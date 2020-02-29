Tacoma Arts Live Hosts 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights, March 21

Tacoma Arts Live proudly presents it’s 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights, held at the Historic Tacoma Armory building on South 9th and Yakima on Saturday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. This annual gala supports Tacoma Arts Live’s education through the arts programs, which serve between 49,000-55,000 students, teachers, and family members annually through a rich blend of services in the South Sound region, and beyond. Tickets to the 2020 Gala are on sale now.

Tacoma Arts Live invests in the future by providing dynamic programming that focuses on shared growth and expression and using the arts as a tool for social development. This includes student matinees in Tacoma’s historic theaters, professional development for teaching artists, youth arts-based classes both in school and on campus, and special community outreach like the LENS Project and the Civil Rights Legacy Tour. Tacoma Arts Live has developed one of the largest education programs in the nation.

The Tacoma Arts Live Gala’s theme, Garden of Delights,will transform the Tacoma Armory parade floor into an enchanted forest with gnomes, fairies, and imagination. Costumes that fit the theme of the event are highly encouraged, but not required.

Enjoy whimsical games, silent and live auctions, and captivating stories from young artists who guests will have the opportunity to support. An exquisite dining experience will be prepared by Pacific Grill with hosted bars and fantastical entertainment provided by Enjoy Entertainment.

In addition to the fabulous events and entertainment, Tacoma Arts Live is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a 7-day Holland America cruise. The winner will be announced at the Gala around 9:00 p.m. and does not need to be present. To purchase a raffle ticket, visit the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 901 Broadway Tacoma, WA 98402.

Tickets for Tacoma Arts Live 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights are $200 each or $175 for Tacoma Arts Live Members and Subscribers and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.