Hilltop Tacoma Link construction to close N. 1st St. from N. Tacoma Ave. to Yakima Ave.

The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project is planning to completely close North 1st Street from just south of Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue beginning March 2 for the next 10 weeks in order to install two sets of tracks on the route. Crews will also construct the new platform for the Stadium District station and install new sidewalks and driveways.

Track installation includes installing underground electrical vaults, removing existing asphalt and soil, moving the rail segments into place and pouring concrete around the rail.

Parking will be unavailable on North 1st Street, but parking will be available on Tacoma Avenue, adjacent streets and in parking lots. Sidewalks will be open. Pedestrians are encouraged to use temporary crosswalks and follow flaggers’ directions. Drivers will be able to exit the Columbia Bank drive-thru, the driveway that serves Stadium Thriftway and other area businesses. North G Street will also be open.

Detour routes are on North 2nd Street, North I Street and Division Avenue. Drivers using Stadium Way should detour at Broadway or Tacoma Avenue. After the Stadium District station platform is installed, drivers will not be able to turn left onto North 1st Street from North G Street.

All businesses in the area will be open. To learn more about Hilltop and Stadium businesses that are open during construction, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/building-system/loyal-to-local/hilltop

Residents can expect construction noise due to the use of heavy equipment. Crews will be working Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the Hilltop Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/htlink