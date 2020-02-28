What’s UP with Biz?

India Mahal at 1905 Bridgeport Way W. Suite 110 has been around almost as long as U.P. has been a city. For more than 23 years, it has been offering its guests a rich menu of traditional Indian favorites as well as some unique family recipes that aren’t found anywhere else.

There are a variety of meat dishes such as lamb or beef gosht masala as well as seafood dishes such as shrimp masala and fish or shrimp curry. The menu also includes numerous vegetarian options and popular items such as chicken shahi, butter chicken and chicken tikke masala. The restaurant also offers tandoori barbecue and a “Pride of Punjab” family-style dinner.

Known for its quality food at friendly prices, India Mahal has become a University Place favorite. Stop by and be welcomed by owner Amarjit, who along with his two brothers, have brought a taste of the East to the Pacific Northwest.