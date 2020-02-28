Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 28 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 3, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – March 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – March 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Public Safety:

Officers continued an emphasis on speeding along Union Avenue. For January and through February 25, 2020, 75 traffic stops were made with 33 infractions written.

Officers continued their emphasis on illegal parking and road congestion along Old Military Road and Galloway Street, related to ongoing issues and Cherrydale Elementary School.

Interviews for a new public safety officer were held this week with 7 individuals passing the oral board.

Cherrydale School:

There has been an increase in congestion around student pickup time at Cherrydale Elementary School. The Public Safety Department reminds parents please to avoid parking in prohibited areas along Galloway Street and blocking traffic along Old Military Road.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on cleaning up and removing storm debris from the rights-of-way and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; repaired pump #1 at the Sunnyside Beach pump station; met with the engineers working on the design of the Sunnyside pump station upgrades; performed monthly line-load readings; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew jetted sewers throughout Town; hauled and disposed of spoils stockpiled from various projects from the lower yard; inspected a new sewer connection in the 500 block of Main Street; responded to a water service leak in the 900 block of Rowell Street; inspected a new water connection in the 2400 block of B Street; installed a new water service in the 200 block of Gove Street; inspected a sewer service replacement in the 111th block of 107th Street Southwest; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up various parks and facilities after the rain and wind events; Cedar Creek retrenched a ditch line in Cherrydale Park; repaired various pieces of equipment at the Community Center and the Public Safety facilities; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Census 2020: You Count:

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier to respond. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.