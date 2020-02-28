Sign Up Now for HIT the Trail 2020

Tacoma Community College will host the HIT the Trail 5K Fun Run at 10 am on Saturday, March 7.

Cost: $30 non-student pre-registration

$35 day-of-race registration

$20 student pre-registration

Packet Pick-Up: Friday, March 6, noon – 7 p.m., Bldg. 14

Saturday, March 7, 8-10 a.m., Bldg. 14

Parking: Free parking available in Lot A

Register: Online

Started in 2016 to raise funds for Health Information Technology students, the HIT the Trail 5K is now organized by students from both the HIT and Business programs, and funds raised will support scholarships for both programs. The 2020 race features a new course through TCC’s Tacoma campus.