Lakewood receives refund from AWC

Peter King, CEO of the Association of Washington Cities, addressed the Lakewood City Council at its Feb. 18 meeting announcing the city would receive $51,655 from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

The money is a refund awarded to the city as part of AWC’s Workers’ Comp Retro Program, which the city is a member.

In 2020 AWC distributed $1.5 million in refunds to 115 municipalities across Washington, the largest refund in its 15-year history. Refunds are disbursed base on workers’ compensation claims within each jurisdiction.

The AWC Workers’ Comp Retro Program provides training and tools that empower employers to lower risks for on-the-job injuries. The focus on injury prevention and safety reduces a municipality’s overall workers’ compensation costs.