JBLM to conduct demolitions, artillery and mortar training Feb. 29-March 13

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with demolitions, artillery and mortars from 12:01 a.m. Feb. 29 to 11:59 p.m. March 13. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs by clicking here.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with demolitions, artillery and mortars from 12:01 a.m. Feb. 29 to 11:59 p.m. March 13. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs by clicking here.
Leave a Reply