DTNW Auditions Bring in New Company Members

Submitted by B. J. Coleman.

Auditions were recently held at Dance Theatre Northwest for DTNW’s Junior and Advanced Junior Dance Ensemble, and for Company Members. With auditions consisting of classical ballet barre, center and Pointe work, dancers who auditioned won roles and will be featured along with Guest Artists in upcoming community service outreach performances and programs. They also won the opportunity to train as an elite group with DTNW’s, Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, and other award winning dance professionals.

DTNW Dancers ~ Photo by Katy Levesque

Congratulations to all (as pictured in group top Left to Right) Apprentice Company Members: Fancy Williamson and Emma Young; Jr. Dance Ensemble Members: Pearl Brooks, Joanna Mesler, Paige Hubers, Dana Falskow, Willow Marx, Haley Copeland, Ellice Bledsoe, Phoebe Holland, and Isabel Powell (Lower Left to right) Kailey Ye, Gracie Hemstreet, Ryann White Jessika Turcan, Sophie Herrera, Suza Haskins, Jessilyn Ye, Emily Cunningham, Liza Morado (Not Pictured: Lilie Nausid, Hannah Prisco, Francesca King and Professional Dancers/Company Members Katherine Neumann and Oceana Thunder)

DTNW Sat AM class ~ Photo by Philander Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest Mission Statement

Our goal is to provide American contemporary and classical dance performance and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.

Incorporated as 501-c-3 for Arts Education & Performances in 1986

Over 32 years service to our community

Award-winning Regional Performing Dance Company, a Junior Dance Ensemble, guest performers, guest musicians and vocalists, and an extensive support network of professional artists and volunteers now serving in various capacities.

Provides performances and training in classical ballet, pointe, partnering, tap, jazz, musical theater, stretch, aerobic dance and Vinyasa Yoga.