Popular Vocalist John Mustered Added to Sat Feb 29th Lineup at DTNW’s Leap Year Auction

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Popular vocalist and guitar player, John Mustered, was just added to the live entertainment portion of DTNW’s Leap Year Auction, Saturday, February 29th. Starting at 5:30 with refreshments and a silent auction, the gala party will start its’ live entertainment with Jazz Pianist and Saxophone player, Kameer Kandi. In addition, fabulous experiences and items will be offered at live auction, with auctioneer Wally Endicott, including a Holland America Cruise to Alaska; Disneyland, Palm Springs, and tropical resort vacations; an African Safari; live entertainment and some surprise goods and services. Leap Year Auction is part of a vital fundraising effort to help support programs and equipment for local 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, Dance Theatre Northwest. DTNW hopes to able to continue a 32 year tradition of providing free dance performances and dance education as part of its community service outreach.

John Mustered Guitarist and Vocalist

John Mustered has been featured with the Harrison Street Band at many Pacific Northwest area events and venues including the Annual University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic now produced solely by Dance Theatre Northwest and held annually at the Curran Apple Orchard.

John’s father purchased his first guitar. By age 10, John’s was learning gospel songs to accompany his parents in performing for their church congregation. By the age of 12 John he was a soloist. He performed for his church for several years. In high school, John’s taste began to gravitate toward balladeers such as James Taylor, Jim Croce, and Don McLean. After High School John started his first rock and roll band. He currently performs with the Harrison Street Band. John still enjoys performing a wide variety of music and will sing and play guitar for DTNW’s party.

Proof that giving is a two-way street will be evident when residents of the greater University Place/Tacoma area come together to support Dance Theatre Northwest.The event will be held at the University Place Library Atrium at 3609 Market Place in University Place. Underground parking is free and the event is handicapped accessible. Tickets are $55 and are available at www.DTNW.org.

Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 5:30-9 pm attendees will enjoy live musical entertainment, beverages, small plates, and a chance to bid on high-value auction items.

Every year, DTNW gives people of all ages, cultures, and economic circumstances opportunities to experience the beauty of live dance, with full costumes and amenities, through dozens of FREE public programs and performances. Your support is needed because without needed funds DTNW will be unable to continue providing many of its ongoing programs. We are also still seeking auction items both live and silent, gift certificates, services and goods, and gift cards. We invite you to donate an item this year to support the arts and to attend the auction party. Dance Theatre Northwest is a non-profit organization with a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt status. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated.

“We have taken our equipment out to schools, retirement homes, and many other places, to serve the community, and now its just breaking down,” states Dance Theatre Northwest’s Artistic Director Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Board of Directors member Jim Baldes is a vested in community service. He states,”I’ve gone to these performances at the schools and its miraculous. The kids are just enraptured. It makes an enormous impression.”

Kirk-Stauffer believes that youth development, including providing excellent role models, is the key to a better future for every community. DTNW has a proven track record.

For more information please visit www.dtnw.org or call (253) 778-6534.

Dance Theatre Northwest is located at 2811 Bridgeport Way W. University Place, WA 98466 and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.