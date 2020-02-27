Native American television channel debuts in Western Washington on KBTC Public Television

Tacoma, Wash. — America’s only broadcast television network dedicated to Native American and World Indigenous cultures, FNX | First Nations Experience, will premiere on KBTC Public Television at noon on Friday, Feb. 28.

“The partnership between FNX and KBTC is very exciting and we look forward to welcoming more stations to the FNX family in the near future,” said FNX Acting Director Sipel Taha. “The representation of Native and Indigenous populations across the nation is an important one, and we are grateful that KBTC is a part of helping increase visibility of FNX, and educating and informing the general public,” said Taha.

Among the network’s programming lineup are shows like People of the Pines, a series that presents the hidden history of the indigenous population of California, and Cooking with the Wolfman, with Chef David Wolfman, a series that offers culinary expertise from an aboriginal perspective.

KBTC Executive Director and General Manager DeAnne Hamilton said, “We are excited about the opportunity to provide our donors and viewers with the rich content on FNX. This service builds on our desire to give our community another way to explore their world and celebrate the stories and culture of the First Nations.”

Currently, 21 affiliate stations in 22 states carry FNX, ranging from Alaska to New York, and reaching more than 57 million households. The new channel airs on KBTC 28.3 and KCKA 15.3.

To learn more about KBTC, a service of Bates Technical College, go to KBTC.org, and to learn more about FNX, visit FNX.org.

About FNX (First Nations Experience)

FNX | First Nations Experience is the first and only national broadcast television network in the U.S. exclusively devoted to Native American and World Indigenous content. Through Native-produced and themed documentaries, dramatic series, nature, cooking, gardening, children’s, and arts programming, FNX strives to accurately illustrate the lives and cultures of Native people around the world. Created as a shared vision between Founding Partners, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, and the San Bernardino Community College District, FNX is owned by and originates from the studios of KVCR-PBS San Bernardino. FNX began terrestrial broadcast in the Los Angeles area on September 25, 2011, and went national on November 1, 2014, via the Public Television Interconnect System (PBS satellite AMC– 21 Channel SD08), making the network available to PBS affiliates, community and tribal stations, and cable television service providers across the country. FNX is working diligently to obtain channel carriage in as many communities as possible across the country. Learn more at www.fnx.org and find local listings of FNX affiliate channels at www.fnx.org/how-to-watch-us/.

About KBTC Public Television

KBTC is the South Sound’s public broadcasting station. Operating out of Tacoma, Wash., KBTC is the only television broadcaster in Pierce County. KBTC is committed to telling local stories that aren’t being told anywhere else, serving underserved and diverse audiences, and connecting viewers with the people and ideas that shape Western Washington. KBTC is available to 1.8 million TV households and 4.3 million viewers in Western Washington, British Columbia and Oregon. KBTC, a PBS affiliate, is operated as a service of Bates Technical College.