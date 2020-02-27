Humane Society For Tacoma & Pierce County Hosts Virtual Kitten Shower

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its first annual virtual Kitten Shower. The virtual event will run the entire month of March to help raise donations for the supplies needed for the shelter’s Kitten Nursery and foster program.

Over the next several months, shelter staff and volunteers will be undertaking lifesaving work for over an estimated thousand fragile young, homeless and at-risk kittens from the community.

The shelter will gratefully accept donations, including canned and dry cat and kitten food, heating pads, digital scales, unscented baby wipes, non-clumping litter and more. A full list, as well as a link to the shelter’s Amazon Wish List and Kitten Registry, can be found here: www.thehumanesociety.org/events/kitten-shower/.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Society, its adoptable pets, programs, services, or careers, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.