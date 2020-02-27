Growing season is right around the corner and the University Place Community Garden has a few plots available for rent. Beds are $60 for 4-by-12-foot beds and $140 for a limited number of 12-by-12-foot beds. There is also a 4-by-12-foot accessible bed for $60.

The cost of a garden rental includes organic soil, compost, mulch, water, consultations with a master gardener, shared tools and a composting area. Gardeners can supply their own organic soil or use free Tagro soil and compost, but no pesticides are allowed. Members are required to perform their own planting and upkeep of their beds, while also contributing to work parties, harvest mornings, season start-up work and winter maintenance.

At the peak of the season, the garden beds are full of seasonal vegetables, fruits and flowers. Although members cannot sell the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor, they can donate it to supplement items grown in the garden’s designated food bank beds. Since its founding, several tons of fresh produce have been harvested from the U.P. Community Garden, with a large portion of that bounty shared with the Families Unlimited Network (FUN) Food Bank in University Place.

The University Place Community Garden (UPCG) is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit created in 2011 through a partnership between the Tacoma Narrows Rotary Club and the University Place School District. Situated on the grounds of Evergreen Primary School, the garden provides 78 raised beds as well as herb and flower beds and a pumpkin patch.

Financial assistance is available to members of the community who wish to participate but are unable to meet the rental fee. For complete information about the Community Garden, including a monthly calendar that lists upcoming events and opportunities, visit universityplacecommunitygarden.org/.