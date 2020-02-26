UPDATE: Pierce County Parks brings Sprinker Recreation Center outreach to YOU!

Submitted by Pierce County Parks.

February 21, 2020 Update: The location of the Saturday, February 29 event has changed to Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 168th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387.

Pierce County Parks is coming to a location near you this week to gather public input on the final design concepts for outdoor improvements at Sprinker Recreation Center. There are two concepts that include a spray park, open central plaza with picnic shelters, more walking paths and synthetic playfields for year-round play. Please come on out and weigh in on these designs!

Sprinker Recreation Center Outreach Options

On Saturday, February 29, from 10am-3pm, catch us at the Bethel Technology and Art Fair at Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 168th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387. We’ll have an interactive tech activity and make community art!

If you can’t make it, please visit our project website at www.piercecountywa.gov/SprinkerUpdate and view the designs, sign up for email updates and take our survey to share your feedback by March 5!