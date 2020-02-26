Stadium Way open to two-way traffic from S. 4th St. to I-705. Division Avenue closed at Stadium Way

Stadium Way is open to two-way traffic between S. 4th Street and I-705, starting on Feb. 24. Northbound traffic on Stadium Way is open from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue, including turns at S. 4th Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. Division Avenue is closed at Stadium Way this week for paving. Crews are doing utility abandonment work this week on N. 1st St. Starting as soon as March 2, the contractor plans to install track on N. 1st Street, closing most of N. 1st Street between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th Street to S. 15th Street, the contractor is installing track. Crews plan to do concrete pours on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, MLK Jr. Way will be closed in both directions between S. 16th St. and S. 19th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St.

In other areas on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing stormwater structures at S. 13th Street and underground utilities near S. 3rd Street. On Division Avenue, crews are installing foundations for Link power poles between Yakima Avenue and I Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 13th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of February 24

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure. Full street closure on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 9 am to 3 pm

S. 17th Street west and east of MLK Jr. Way to the alleys – intersection closure.

S. 16th St. west to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 14th St. from S. 13th St. to S. 9th St – lane restriction.—southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

Division Avenue at Yakima Avenue – lane restriction.

N. 1st St. – lane restrictions.

Division Avenue at Stadium Way – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.