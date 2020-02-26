Hungry? Eat your fill at Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Lunch on Sunday

Submitted by Debby Abe.

Enjoy the Japanese hot pot known as sukiyaki at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple this Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Temple members and supporters like Emiko Kurata cook the sukiyaki in special pans.

The temple’s annual fundraiser draws hundreds of Tacoma-area foodies who come to savor this traditional dish made of thinly sliced beef, vegetables, clear noodles and tofu simmered in a sweet soy broth.

Temple members cook the entree on site. The meal includes rice and pickled vegetables.

Pans of sukiyaki are cooked within sight of diners in the temple social hall.

Other temple-made dishes include teriyaki chicken, miso soup, and mochi (sweet rice) cupcakes. Mochi ice cream will also be available.

Visitors may dine at community tables in the temple’s social hall or order take-out.

Menu items range from $1 to $14. Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds support the temple.

The lunch lasts just four hours, so don’t miss your once-a-year chance to savor the sukiyaki yourself!

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Lunch

Sunday, March 1, 2020

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free admission.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 S. Fawcett Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

Three blocks up the hill from University of Washington Tacoma

www.tacomabt.org

For more information, contact the temple at:

(253) 627-1417

info@tacomabt.org