Hungry? Eat your fill at Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Lunch on Sunday

Submitted by Debby Abe.
Enjoy the Japanese hot pot known as sukiyaki at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple this Sunday, March 1, 2020.
The temple’s annual fundraiser draws hundreds of Tacoma-area foodies who come to savor this traditional dish made of thinly sliced beef, vegetables, clear noodles and tofu simmered in a sweet soy broth.
Temple members cook the entree on site. The meal includes rice and pickled vegetables.
Other temple-made dishes include teriyaki chicken, miso soup, and mochi (sweet rice) cupcakes. Mochi ice cream will also be available.
Visitors may dine at community tables in the temple’s social hall or order take-out.
Menu items range from $1 to $14. Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds support the temple.
The lunch lasts just four hours, so don’t miss your once-a-year chance to savor the sukiyaki yourself!
Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Lunch
Sunday, March 1, 2020
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Free admission.
Tacoma Buddhist Temple
1717 S. Fawcett Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Three blocks up the hill from University of Washington Tacoma
www.tacomabt.org
For more information, contact the temple at:
(253) 627-1417
info@tacomabt.org
