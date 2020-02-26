CPSD Staff Spotlight: Meagan Hebdon

Our Staff Spotlight this week features Open Doors college and career specialist Meagan Hebdon. She has been working at Open Doors since the program opened in 2015.

Her primary duties focus on meeting with students on a weekly basis to discuss their academic progress and post-graduation plans. She also helps coordinate needs students may have outside of the classroom, including helping them find a counselor if they need to talk to someone.

Meagan is a product of Clover Park School District. She attended Tyee Park Elementary School and Lochburn Middle School before graduating from Clover Park High School. She is thrilled to be working in the same building she spent her high school years.

“I love watching students come into Open Doors and realize they have a new path to success,” she said. “They can finally see that end goal of graduation in front of them and they get that drive to finish. It’s like watching your own kids grow!”