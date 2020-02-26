CPSD – Levy Wrap Up

Submitted by KM Hills.

Tonight, as a representative of Responsible Educational Funding, I attended the CPSD Board meeting where there were several congratulatory comments about the recent levy passage. After I acknowledged the levy passage, in my public comments to the Board, I reviewed the 2020 Levy vote totals.

Thank You, if you were one of the 4095 “NO” voters who opposed levy passage. Not only was it one of the largest vote totals, in the last 16 years for a CPSD levy, but it was also the biggest “NO vote” total; with a significant 16% increase since the last levy was passed. While the levy did pass, with 55.09% of the ballots in the affirmative, it was the smallest percentage win the District has experienced in the last 4 levy cycles.

Responsible Educational Funding has only recently begun their efforts to hold the Board accountable for an improved educational product within the City of Lakewood. For the District to meet their own mission statement, “The mission of Clover Park School District is to ensure each child learns what he or she needs to know to succeed and contribute to the community” there must be a significant increase in the number of students whom meet the State’s standards. As we all know, you can’t “succeed and contribute to the community” if you don’t have the most basic of skills in Math English and Science; which 57% do not.

If a significant 16% increase in NO votes was achieved in only four months, what can we accomplish over the next 4 years before the next levy request? If you want to be involved, with our efforts to hold the CPSD Board Accountable, we welcome your input and involvement.

Thank You,

ResponsibleEducationalFunding@gmail.com