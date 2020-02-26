Berkeley Street overpass and I-5 ramps closed Feb. 28 – March 2

LAKEWOOD – As long as the weather cooperates, the project designed to add capacity to Interstate 5 through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord corridor will reach an important milestone this weekend.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will close the northbound and southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps to Berkeley Street and the old Berkeley Street overpass for the weekend. This will allow crews to connect the new overpass to the Madigan Army Medical Center gate.

During the weekend closure:

Tillicum residents and businesses will use the Thorne Lane interchange to access I-5.

Travelers who normally use the Madigan Gate will use alternate gates such as Lewis Main Gate at 41st Division Drive or the Logistics Gate off of Murray Road Southwest to reach JBLM.

At 5 a.m. Monday, March 2, the new Berkeley Street overpass and the following ramps will open to travelers:

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street. Travelers will be able to turn right to the Madigan Gate or turn left to Camp Murray and Tillicum.

Madigan Gate to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.

The following ramp will remain closed through March 16:

The ramp from Camp Murray and the Tillicum neighborhood going to northbound I-5.

Weather conditions might delay this closures. WSDOT will notify the public of any changes once the information becomes available. Detour maps are available on the project web page.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.