Bates: America’s Public Television Stations elects KBTC Public Television executive director and general manager as trustee

Tacoma, Wash. – DeAnne Hamilton, executive director and general manager of Emmy Award-winning KBTC Public Television, was recently elected as a trustee for America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) . Hamilton’s term began Monday, Feb. 24.

APTS is a non-profit membership association and the primary advocacy organization for public television. APTS aims to ensure a strong and financially sound public television system. The organization provides member stations, of which KBTC is a part, with essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership nationwide.

Hamilton joined KBTC, a service of Bates Technical College, in 2016. In addition to providing quality content from public media sources, KBTC has increased its engagement through locally produced content, a speaker’s series and other community partnerships.

As a Ready To Learn (RTL) station, KBTC has expanded learning opportunities in Tacoma-based schools as well as grow its outreach efforts to underserved families in Pierce County. KBTC’s RTL program has garnered the attention of the state’s members of Congress.

Prior to coming to KBTC, Hamilton served four years as founding general manager of 90.5 WESA, a multi-platform public media organization in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Before that, Hamilton served as general manager and director of broadcasting services for WKAR Public Broadcasting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

Previously, Hamilton worked at KQED in San Francisco, California, as a vice president and television station manager. During her 14 years at KQED, Hamilton served as senior director for television production and operations, executive producer and associate news director on numerous award-winning local and national television productions. Before KQED, Hamilton was a producer at CBS affiliate KPIX Television and ABC affiliate KATU in Portland, Oregon, where she began her career.

Hamilton has served on several national boards of directors including APTS, PBS and NETA. She was a founding member of the University Licensee Association, Affinity Group Coalition, board member of Pacific Islanders in Communications, Black Public Media, the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters, Michigan Public Radio Network and the Mid-Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross. She currently is a board member of the Washington chapter of The Nature Conservancy and is member of Rotary 8 in Tacoma, WA.

About KBTC Public Television

KBTC is the South Sound’s public broadcasting station. Operating out of Tacoma, Wash., KBTC is the only television broadcaster in Pierce County. KBTC is committed to telling local stories that aren’t being told anywhere else, serving underserved and diverse audiences, and connecting viewers with the people and ideas that shape Western Washington. KBTC is available to 1.8 million TV households and 4.3 million viewers in Western Washington, British Columbia and Oregon. KBTC, a PBS affiliate, is operated as a service of Bates Technical College.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in 45+ career education programs and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 7,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.