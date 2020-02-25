Seventh annual Wedding Showcase returns to the ESB, March 1

You’re engaged and need ideas planning one of the most memorable days of your life? Join us at the Wedding Showcase inside the Environmental Services Building (ESB) Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Brides and grooms-to-be, the wedding party, family and friends are invited to experience majestic views of the Puget Sound from Chambers Creek Regional Park, located at 9850 64th St. W. in University Place.

From caterer to photographer shopping, this showcase will connect you to premier wedding professionals under one roof. Vendors who can help plan your wedding in one day will be on-site, including entertainment by Music De-Lite DJ/MC Service, photographers Mike Tabolsky and Matthew Ellis, preferred caterers X-Group Catering, Jonz Catering and Snuffin’s will have tasty samples, along with Celebrity Cake Studio. And local salon & spa Brassfield’s will have hair stylists on-site creating their favorite bridal looks.

Other wedding showcase highlights include tropical mimosas, local wine and microbrew beer samples for guests 21 years of age or older, courtesy of our alcohol service partner. There will be plenty of giveaways and a chance to win incredible prizes.

Explore THE CAVE where we’ll be streaming live sports, while local barbershop MANDustrial provides complimentary ear and neck line-ups. Take home unique fabric samples from the Men’s Wearhouse after getting measured for that perfect tailored fit.

This free event is open to the public. For a full list of activities and exhibitors visit www.piercecountywa.gov/weddingshowcase.

To learn more about the Environmental Services Building (ESB) contact 253-798-4141 or pceventrental@piercecountywa.gov.