Pierce County Council adopts county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan

The Pierce County Council passed a 10-year plan for development of Pierce County’s park system Feb. 11. The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan (PROS) will guide improvements of more parks and trails than has been possible over the past 30 years.

The plan matches the needs for park and trail assets with available county, state and federal funding sources and provides a blueprint to meet needs and accomplish many projects in the upcoming decade. Projects include a mix of improvements and expansions to existing facilities and development of new facilities that will serve residents across unincorporated Pierce County.

“Pierce County Parks worked closely with the community, recreation advocacy groups, and the Pierce County Council to develop a plan that will define the improvement and expansion of our park system over the next 10 years,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks and Recreation director. “This plan is important for us to make sure our facilities can keep pace with growth and for our residents to see our long-term plan for building and improving parks in neighborhoods across Pierce County.”

Major projects included in the plan include:

Outdoor improvements to Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway

Improvements to North Lake Tapps Park in the Bonney Lake area

Improvements to and expansion of Meridian Habitat Park in South Hill

Development of Plateau Park in the Bonney Lake area

Development of Orangegate Park in the Summit-Waller area

Development of two new parks in the South Hill/Frederickson and Parkland/Spanaway areas

More than 30 miles of new trails and trail extensions across Pierce County

Pierce County has been gathering public feedback about needs for the park system since 2013, and this information was used to build a plan that reflects community needs and desires.

Background:

Pierce County updates its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan every six years to maintain eligibility for Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office grant funding. The plan provides the long-term plan for parks, trails, open space, and recreation programs offered by Pierce County. The Plan includes an inventory of the existing Pierce County Parks system, an assessment of the demand and need for park facilities throughout unincorporated Pierce County, a 2020-2030 capital improvement plan, and more.

To review the adopted plan and a complete list of proposed park system improvements, please visit www.piercecountywa.gov/PROS.