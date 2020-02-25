Open houses planned for Washington Boulevard road improvement project

Two open houses are scheduled to share information with the public about a planned road improvement project that will rebuild a 3.5-mile corridor from the city’s western border with Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Gravelly Lake Drive.

The open houses are:

Thursday, Feb. 27

Thursday, March 5

Both meetings will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. City staff will be at the meeting to answer questions and provide information about what is planned.

As proposed, the project will add up to 10 roundabouts at the intersections along Washington Boulevard and will make additional improvements along Gravelly Lake Drive.

The project will improve this busy section of roadway that serves as a major thoroughfare to and from the military base. Safety improvements include sidewalks and dedicated bicycle facilities, as well as roundabouts to slow speeders. The elimination of lights through the corridor will also result in a cost savings to the city.

