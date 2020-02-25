CPSD Promising Future: Emmanuel Badilla

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Carter Lake Elementary School fourth grader Emmanuel Badilla.

He is a member of the Carter Lake ASB and an inaugural participant in the school’s “buddy program,” which pairs him up with different kindergartners every day to get to know and mentor. He is always looking for new ways to help classmates and looks forward to doing hallway duty before and after school.

Emmanuel has earned a blue belt in taekwondo and plays football and soccer in his free time. “Sports are fun and a great learning opportunity,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about teamwork.”

“He is a leader in our classroom and our school,” said Carter Lake teacher Elijah Wideski. “He is industrious, cordial, helpful and has a great sense of humor.”

Emmanuel is planning on playing soccer or football professionally, but he also wants to earn an engineering degree in order to have a backup plan in case he gets hurt.