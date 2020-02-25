Centerforce Receives $10K Grant From Woodworth Family Foundation

Submitted by Centerforce.

Centerforce is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 grant from the Woodworth Family Foundation for support and expansion of its community services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These funds will support our mission of advocacy, employment and education.

Centerforce client Tyler (TK) found employment while he was still in high school through its School-to-Work program.

“We support individuals with a developmental, intellectual and/or physical disability to fully integrate into their own communities through services and employment. We are grateful to the Woodworth Family Foundation for its generosity,” said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce. “Their support is essential and enables us to continue services for our clients in our Individual Employment, School-to-Work, Community Inclusion and Community Respite programs.”

Graham said Centerforce’s Community Services program currently serves 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce, King and Thurston counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

This grant money makes an immediate impact on our mission and the lives of our clients, like Tyler (TK). Tyler was eager to find employment while he was still in high school through our School-to-Work program. Our job developers spent time connecting with TK to uncover his passions, helping him get his food handlers card and prepping him for upcoming job interviews. Soon after, TK was hired at Lakewood’s Hops N’ Drops, where he prepares food and washes dishes with more responsibilities to come.

We couldn’t have these client outcomes without the support from the generosity of organizations such as the Woodworth Family Foundation. Since 1921, the Woodworth family has been working and living in the Tacoma and Pierce County community. They believe in contributing to the region that has been so important to their family’s success in business, and life. The foundation’s grants support nonprofit organizations in the area who emphasize education, youth services, health care and human services.