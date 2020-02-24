Woodbrook student art featured in national magazine

Woodbrook eighth grader Krisha Dullaga didn’t even know her art piece had been entered into a competition. She had sketched her name with three dimensional letters as part of a lesson on perspective last semester in Margie Scala’s class. It was just an assignment.

Woodbrook eighth grader Krisha Dullaga’s art piece is featured in National Art Honor Society Magazine—one of three middle schoolers featured nationwide.

Scala saw potential in the artwork. She submitted the drawing and it was accepted to be featured in an art magazine. “It was quite a surprise,” Dullaga said. “I have never entered anything into a competition like that before. So it’s exciting to see it get accepted.”

Dullaga’s art is featured in the winter 2020 issue of NAHS News, the official magazine of the National Art Honor Society. The drawing features her middle name, “Anne,” with vines wrapping around the letters.

Dullaga is one of just three middle school students to be featured in the issue. Her drawing appears along with 395 other art pieces from students nationwide.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” she said. “Art used to be more of a side hobby, but being featured in the magazine inspires me to work harder at it going forward.”