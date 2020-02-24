UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concert Series!

Submitted by UP for Arts.

An exciting array of Latin American music, a wind quintet and legendary New Age Pianist Scott Cossu plus several outstanding visual artists are featured in the UP for Arts Spring 2020 Arts & Concerts Series.

All events occur on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport).

Each performance pairs performing artists with visual artists.

Free parking is available underneath the library.

Upcoming performances

Friday, February 28

The Stocker Duo, composed of Josiah Stocker and Hyeeun Hahm, will premier a four handed piano performance from the best of Latin American composers including Lecuona (Cuba); Ponce (Mexico); Guastavino (Argentina) as well as Copeland, Brubeck and much, much more!

Featured Artist—Award winning photographer William J. Harris will showcase a variety of his stunning photos. “I love living in the great Northwest where I have the opportunity of photographing beautiful people, animals and really gorgeous scenery.”

Friday, March 27

The Compass Winds quintet brings a fresh new approach to beloved works from the Classical era to the present. Rose Johnson (flute), Logan Esterling (oboe), Lori Shepherd (clarinet), Stacey Eliason (horn) and Derek Smith (bassoon) combine their passion to provide audiences with an incredible night of music.

Watercolor Artist Andrea Newell Greenfield’s passion for nature is evident in her paintings featuring flowers, birds, animals and a bit of whimsy.

Friday, April 24

Legendary New Age pianist Scott Cossu will delight audiences with his critically acclaimed new release “Memories of Water and Light” accompanied by Cellist Holly Reeves. An acclaimed pianist, composer and recording artist, Cossu was one of the first artists to join Windham Hill Records. His new (and 16th) release is a “collection of compositions that bring to the heart the importance of family and friends and life’s moments that tie them together.”

An incredibly talented cellist, Holly Reeves has performed around the world and is a member of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra and the Northwest Sinfonietta.

Featured Artist Lori Forrest is an accomplished artist and writer. She is inspired by nature and architecture and is influenced by new and different perspectives. She found a home with pencils as the precision gave her the ability to focus on the details that make each piece unique

Admission for each performance is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Located next to the atrium, Anthem Coffee will have extended hours on concert nights! Enjoy coffee, tea, wine, beer, appetizers and light menu items…..visit MyAnthemcoffee.com to see the full menu!

Special thanks to Skelley Piano, Symphony Tacoma and UP for Arts for sponsoring the 2020 Spring Concert Series!