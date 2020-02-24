Taylor Meno Legislative Page for Mari Leavitt

Taylor Meno, a student at Steilacoom High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Rep. Leavitt with House Page Taylor Meno, February 21, 2020.

Sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), Taylor is the child of Kristie and Brandon Meno of Dupont. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.