Republican Caucus 2020

Submitted by Patty Mannie.

Republican voters in Pierce County are invited to join in their local Precinct Caucus to be held Saturday, February 29, 2020. Registration begins at 8:30AM and the official precinct caucus business begins promptly at 10:00AM.

The 2020 Republican Party caucus is an opportunity to meet with your neighbors, taking place all across America on February 29, 2020. During the caucus we hear from local candidates and select delegates to the Pierce County Republican Convention and forward to Republican National Convention. The delegates also approve the party platform.

Prior to entry, all attendees must show a valid driver’s license with their current residential address.

28th Legislative District following precincts meet at Curtis High School 8425 40th St West, University Place:

501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 507, 508, 509, 510, 515, 516, 517, 518, 519, 520, 521, 522, 523, 524, 525, 526, 527, 528, 529, 530, 531, 532, 533, 535, 536, 537, 538, 546, 547, 549, 550, 570, 575

28th Legislative District following precincts meet at Clover Park High School 11023 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood:

540, 541, 542, 543, 544, 545, 548, 551, 552, 553 ,554, 555, 556, 557, 558, 559, 560, 561, 562, 563, 564, 565, 566, 567, 571, 572, 573, 574, 576, 577, 578, 579, 580, 581, 582, 583, 584, 585, 586, 587, 588, 589, 590

If you have any questions, please call Patty Mannie at 253-208-0135