Pierce County hosts job fair and career guidance event, Feb. 28

Looking for a new job or career change? Job seekers will have an opportunity to connect with hiring county departments and partnering organizations Friday, Feb. 28.

Pierce County’s Job Fair & Career Guidance event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start or a new direction, career seekers will find a wealth of exciting information regarding opportunities to work for the county. There are over 30 job openings and some departments are hiring immediately.

Participants can interact and engage with hiring county departments and partnering organizations, including the Auditor’s Office, Human Services, Medical Examiner’s Office, Parks and Recreation and Planning and Public Works. Neighboring referral partners on hand will be Puyallup Tribe, Green River College, iUrban Teen, The National Guard, Tacoma Community House, Washington Department of Children, Youth & Families and WorkSource.

There is no cost to attend and the event is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their resume and mindset for a potential on-the-spot interview. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, as well as free raffle giveaways for ice skating and ice bumper car passes.

For more information about current job openings at Pierce County, click here.