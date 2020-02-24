Kareem Kandi, Performs Saturday Feb 29th at Leap Year Auction Gala

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Enjoy a great evening out Saturday, February 29th (5:30-9PM – University Place Civic/Library Atrium) with acclaimed Jazz Pianist and Saxophonist Kareem Kandi at the Dance Theatre Northwest Leap Year Auction Gala.

Kareem Kandi to Play at DTNW’s Leap Year Auction Gala

Pacific Northwest icon, Kareem Kandi is a well-known performer, composer and teacher whose career includes being an artist in residence at the Tacoma School of the Arts, director of the award winning Pierce College student jazz group and conductor of numerous master classes throughout the Pacific Northwest as well as a featured performer at numerous events.

Leap Year Gala is a vital fundraising event to help support programs and equipment so our local 501-c-3 nonprofit organization can continue a 32 year tradition of providing Free dance performances and dance education as part of its community service outreach.

Your support is needed because without needed funds DTNW will be unable to continue providing many of its ongoing programs. We are also still seeking auction items both live and silent, gift certificates, services and goods, and gift cards. We invite you to donate an item this year to support the arts and to attend the auction party. Dance Theatre Northwest is a non-profit organization with a 501 c 3 exempt status. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated

“Leap Year Gala” 2020 Auction hosted by Dance Theatre Northwest will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the University Place Civic Library Atrium 3609 Market Place West in University Place, WA. Enjoy wine and refreshments while live and silent auctions take place along with entertainment, raffles and door prizes.

Tickets are still available through www.DTNW.org.

For more than 32 years, Dance Theatre Northwest, a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization has been providing community service outreach through service projects, dance performances and dance education programs in Greater Pierce County. For the past six years one of those projects has been to help produce the Teddy Bear’s Picnic—a totally free event to the community.

Jazz Artist Kareem Kandi

Incorporated in 1987, DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST includes an award-winning Regional Performing Dance Company, a Junior Dance Ensemble, guest performers, musicians and vocalists, and an extensive support network of professional artists, guests and volunteers serving in various capacities.The group provides performances and training in classical ballet, tap, jazz, musical theater, stretch, Yoga and dance fitness at the DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST studio in University Place and participates in several educational collaborations in the region.

Along with formal winter and spring productions, DTNW provides ARTS ARE EDUCATION and ART INSPIRES ART presentations in numerous community facilities, to assisted-living and senior residential facilities, and to the schools on a regular basis with a complete cast of company and student dancers, audio equipment and costumes.

DTNW also provides workshops, camps, intensives, and ongoing lectures that accompany performances to help audience members develop a better understanding of the art form. Many of these programs are collaborations that incorporate the work of other artists or art organizations. Many are free and open to the public.

Dance Theatre Northwest students have gone on to receive scholarships in dance from Joffrey Ballet and PNB, Wayne State, Brigham Young, Park Pointe, Montana State, Barat Conservatory, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist, Chapman, and Arizona State Universities; to dance professionally (most recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet), in musicals and Touring Companies, work in college dance programs, and to teach professionally.