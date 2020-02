Submitted by CHI Franciscan.

If shoulder pain is keeping you from living the life you love, it might be time to consider your treatment options.

Free Health Talk – March 19, 2020

Attend our FREE expert talk on March 19, 2020 to learn more about shoulder surgery from orthopedic surgeon Bryant Marchant, MD. Dr. Marchant will explain treatment options, and tell you what you can expect from both the surgery and recovery process.

Register today at events.chifranciscan.org/classes/info/CHITC211.