Military Road East and 22nd Avenue East intersection to close Feb. 25-March 9 for sewer project

The Military Road East and 22nd Avenue East intersection will be closed from Feb. 25 to March 9 as part of a project to extend the sanitary sewer system in the area.

A detour will move traffic around the intersection using 152nd Street East, Waller Road East, 176th Street East and B Street East. Local and emergency access will be provided.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The closure marks the beginning of a project to extend the sanitary sewer system in the area. Crews will install nearly 8,600 feet of sewer pipes and facilities along:

Military Road East from 22nd Avenue East to 36th Avenue East

34th Avenue Court East

169th Street Court East

173rd Street East

Waller Road East for 1,330 feet, 32nd Avenue East for 332 feet and 36th Avenue East for 1,890 feet – all extending south from Military Road East.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2022. Motorists should expect additional road closures throughout the project. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Miles Resources LLC is the project’s contractor. The estimated cost of the project is $5 million and is funded by sewer utility funds.

Learn more about this project and sign up for email alerts at www.piercecountywa.gov/military-road-interceptor.

About the Pierce County sewer system

The Pierce County sewer system collects wastewater from a 117-square-mile area serving 294,000 people in University Place, Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom, Milton and a portion of Tacoma. It also serves the unincorporated communities of Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, South Hill, Tehaleh and Frederickson.