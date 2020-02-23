Census 2020: Be heard

Next month the U.S. Census Bureau will mail to every household in America an invitation to complete the 2020 Census.

New this year people can fill out the Census online, in addition to over the phone or by mail. Information about how to fill out the Census will be delivered via mail.

Invitations are expected to be mailed between March 12-20. A reminder letter will be mailed March 16-24 and if households don’t respond by then, a follow up postcard will be mailed March 26 to April 3.

April 1 is Census Day, this is when people are encouraged to have their Census complete. For those who don’t respond by April 1, a reminder letter and paper questionnaire will be mailed April 8-16 and a final reminder postcard will be sent April 20-27 before someone from the U.S. Census Bureau follows up in person.

The U.S. Census consists of 10 questions. It is quick and easy to take and has a big impact on the future of our community.

See what questions will be asked on the 2020 Census.

When the results of the 2020 census come out, it will offer the most accurate count since 2010 of how many people live in Lakewood, as well as a breakdown of ethnicity, age, and households not only in the city, but also across the Puget Sound region.

The census matters to local jurisdictions because it:

Impacts the funding cities will receive over the next decade. Census data is used to distribute over $800 billion in federal funds to states, counties and cities nationwide.

Provides data on housing stock and home ownership.

Helps with infrastructure and transportation planning.

Assists with emergency preparedness, disaster relief, and resiliency planning.

All responses to the U.S. Census are safe and secure and protected by law. The bureau will not share responses with any court or other government agency including the FBI, ICE or the Department of Homeland Security.

Be informed

For the 2020 Census the bureau will NEVER:

Email you.

Asking for your full social security number, your mother’s maiden name, your bank account information, money or anything on behalf of a political party.

Ask to come into your home.

Threaten you with arrest if you do not comply.